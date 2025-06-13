World Bank Urges Thailand to Act on \'Repeated\' Water Crisis as Billions in Plans Stall

Thailand faces a worsening water crisis, with a senior World Bank official cautioning the nation about the severe and recurring challenges posed by both floods and droughts.

The grim outlook comes as nine crucial master plans for the Chao Phraya River basin, collectively valued at an estimated 423 billion baht, remain largely unimplemented.

This inaction forces businesses in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to shell out billions annually just to secure water supplies.

The Thai government is currently reviewing a 157 billion baht economic stimulus package, with a significant portion earmarked for water management infrastructure and systems.

These investments are intended to bolster the country's resilience against climate change-induced water fluctuations. Proposals are reportedly set to be presented to the Cabinet as early as 24th June 2025.

Kwanpadh Suddhi-Dhamakit, the World Bank’s Senior Water Resources Management Specialist in Thailand, highlighted to 'Thansettakij' that the nation is grappling with increasingly severe water issues.

Climate change is manifesting as "heavy rainfall but prolonged droughts," a pattern that current infrastructure is ill-equipped to handle.