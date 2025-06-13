Thai Finance Ministry Dismisses Claims of Widespread Pico-Finance Licence Returns

Thailand’s Ministry of Finance has firmly denied recent reports of a mass exodus of provincial-level micro-finance (pico-finance) operators surrendering their operating licences.

Pornchai Thiravech, Director-General of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) and spokesperson for the Ministry of Finance, stated that such information could be misleading, affirming that no unusual pattern of licence returns has been observed.

Pornchai explained that the pico-finance loan policy, launched in 2017, aims to broaden access to formal financial sources for small-scale borrowers and to encourage informal creditors to operate legally.

As of May 2025, there is a net cumulative total of 1,155 active pico-finance operators across 75 provinces. Furthermore, by the end of the first quarter of 2025, over 5 million loan accounts had been cumulatively approved, amounting to a total sum exceeding 50 billion baht.

