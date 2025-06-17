BoJ Poised to Ease Bond Tapering Amid Market Volatility Fears

Investors and analysts are keenly observing the Bank of Japan (BoJ) ahead of its anticipated announcement on the Quantitative Tightening (QT) plan for the upcoming fiscal year.

The central bank is reportedly considering a more gradual approach to reducing its bond purchases, a move prompted by concerns over potential market volatility following a sharp rise in long-term bond yields, all set against a backdrop of increasing economic uncertainty.

This crucial decision, part of its broader QT strategy, is expected to be a key talking point during discussions this Tuesday.

The aim is to prevent significant disruption in financial markets as the BoJ delicately unwinds more than a decade of aggressive monetary stimulus.

This prolonged period of easing has suppressed interest rates and swelled the BoJ's balance sheet to a size almost mirroring the nation's entire economy.

Navigating the QT Path

Market participants are closely scrutinising how the policy board will address its current fiscal year's bondholding reduction plan.

Attention is also turning to the expected announcement of a new strategy that would extend this programme through fiscal year 2026.



