Global central banks keep stockpiling gold at record pace

This remarkable figure underscores the urgency and determination among central banks to increase their gold reserves.

According to a January 2025 survey by HSBC involving 72 central banks, over one-third plan to purchase more gold this year, while none intend to sell—a strong signal of a unified trend toward accumulation.

The Driving Force: Concerns Over the US Dollar

A key catalyst behind this gold rush was the freezing of Russia’s foreign reserves by the US and its allies in 2022 following the invasion of Ukraine. Since that pivotal event, the pace of gold purchases by central banks has doubled, as many began reassessing the risks of overreliance on the US dollar and shifting toward diversification.

As Adam Lapinski, Governor of the National Bank of Poland, explained:

“Gold is the safest reserve asset—it’s not directly tied to any one country’s economic policy, it withstands crises, and preserves real value over the long term.”