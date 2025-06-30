Thailand’s future workforce: over 1 million high-skilled jobs needed in top 10 sectors

Dr Surachai Sathitkunarat, NXPO President, emphasised the need for close collaboration with universities to reshape curricula and align graduates’ competencies with industry needs, aiming to reduce skill mismatches through co-creation between academia and the private sector.

“The private sector identifies workforce needs, educational institutions provide the knowledge to meet those needs, and the government supports and coordinates the process,” he said.

Prof Dr Surin Khomfoi, NXPO Deputy Director, further highlighted labour market challenges arising from geopolitical shifts, rapid technological advancements, and Thailand’s transition to a super-aged society. He urged higher education institutions to innovate their learning models and emphasise their unique strengths.

“Education can change lives. If Thai people acquire better skills and incomes, the country can overcome the middle-income trap,” he added.

Decoding industries: developing the right talent to gain business advantage

A panel discussion featuring sector leaders shared insights into workforce readiness and emerging trends:

Somkurn Chycilaparungroung, Managing Director of Summit Electronic Component, underscored the need for Financial Quotient (FQ) and Ownership Quotient (OQ) skills to navigate economic volatility and rising competition from over 200 electric vehicle brands entering Thailand.

Kiatkamol Tangngamchit, Vice President of the Thai Future Food Trade Association and Managing Director of Nutra Regenerative Protein, called for accelerated food innovation and increased R&D investment to enhance global competitiveness.

Mongkol Bumrungdee, HR Manager at Yell Advertising, highlighted the irreplaceable human touch and the growing importance of data analytics skills in advertising.

Chalinee Hengtrakulsin, Executive at Simple Creation, observed that post-COVID tourism trends now favour quality over quantity, urging businesses to use powerful storytelling and strategic social media engagement.

Sanya Phumijit, Managing Director of Nugreen, stressed the urgent need to cultivate skilled, people-oriented, and creative thinkers in agriculture amid declining youth participation in the workforce.

Global signals and new challenges for Thai businesses and workforce development

The panel also included experts from high-growth sectors, who discussed the urgency of adapting to rapid changes:

Asst Prof Dr Uthane Supatti, Vice President for Academics at the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand, noted that the EV production cycle has shortened to just one year, necessitating skills in electronics, software, and systems integration.

Kwanchai Khemanijkul, Traffic Engineering Manager at Aeronautical Radio of Thailand, emphasised the need for aviation professionals to be adaptable and decisive in the face of global crises and shifting customer behaviours.

Dr Nittha Uearareemit, Director of KOON Hospital, pointed to a critical shortage of medical staff and called for the development of soft skills like compassion, along with government support for a national genetic database to advance medical research.

Dr Wiroj Sirirattananarak, CEO of Advanced Web Service, described digital technology as key to enhancing industrial competitiveness and forecasting future risks.

Pakpoum Mahasith, Founder of Greenrocket, highlighted the potential of agricultural waste as a resource for biomaterials, stressing the need for tools, technologies, and skilled professionals to establish Thailand as a global biomaterials hub.

The discussions underscored the urgent need to strengthen Thailand’s high-skilled workforce to meet the demands of its future industries. NXPO remains committed to supporting national policy through data-driven planning and cross-sector collaboration, aiming to enhance the country’s global competitiveness.