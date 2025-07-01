Thai Economy Under Threat: Political Instability and Global Headwinds Ring Alarm Bells

Investment by state-owned enterprises saw a slight year-on-year contraction in energy infrastructure spending.

Despite these challenges, goods exports rose by 8.6% month-on-month and an impressive 17.6% year-on-year.

This was particularly strong in the electronics sector due to sustained global demand and a push to export ahead of US import tariff hikes.

The automotive sector, especially passenger cars, also showed signs of recovery with improvements in both production and domestic sales.

Inflation Eases, Baht Strengthens

Pranee reported that Thailand's headline inflation rate stood at -0.57%, a decrease from the previous month mainly due to lower fresh food prices.

Energy inflation remained negative, similar to the prior month. Core inflation, however, saw a slight uptick to 1.09%, driven by ready-made food prices.

The labour market improved by 0.3% month-on-month, reflected in an increase in insured persons and a decrease in both total and new unemployment benefit claims.

Meanwhile, the current account registered a deficit of $300 million, influenced by the services, income, and transfers balance. However, this deficit narrowed from the previous month as the trade balance returned to a surplus.

The Thai baht strengthened against the US dollar in May and June 2025, reaching 32.63 baht as of June 25, 2025. This appreciation was primarily driven by improving US trade policy developments.

The BOT confirmed that the baht's current strength aligns with fundamental factors and other regional currencies, and it has intervened as necessary.

"The factors causing the baht to strengthen from external sources are primarily the weakening dollar, which has fallen to a 13-year low," Pranee explained. "People are beginning to sell dollars and hold other assets instead. We must continue to monitor these developments."

Dr Kobsak Pootrakool, Senior Executive Vice President and Corporate Secretary of Bangkok Bank, provided further insight into the broader Thai economic landscape.

Late last year, Bangkok Bank projected a 3% economic growth, driven by exports, tourism, direct investment, and government stimulus.

However, in recent months, the bank has revised its forecast downwards to 2%, with a potential for growth to dip as low as 1.5% due to increasing downside risks.

This is attributed to several economic drivers performing below target, especially exports and tourism, compounded by recent earthquakes and the potential impact of a 'Trump' trade war, alongside heightened political uncertainty.

Dr Kobsak conceded that maintaining growth this year will be "difficult" and "not easy."

The main challenge stems from growing headwinds. Exports may not perform as well as initially expected; while the first half saw good growth due to accelerated exports to avoid tariffs, stock-building purchases might decrease in the second half, causing export momentum to fade.

Political Turmoil Dents Thai Tourism

The Thai economy's risks are further exacerbated by political uncertainty.

Domestic conflicts are making tourists hesitant to visit. Moreover, with increasingly fierce global competition, Thailand is no longer the premier tourist destination it once was, a stark contrast to Japan and Malaysia, which have seen rising tourist numbers.

"In the past, we've faced various impacts on the tourism sector, including tsunamis, bird flu, city burnings, and protests. However, all those events concluded within four months, and tourists returned," Dr Kobsak explained. "This time, after five months, tourists have not yet returned, and our tourism is now in negative territory. Therefore, recovery will be very challenging from now on."

Factory Closures and Restaurant Woes Feared

Additionally, Thailand's economic risks are tied to political issues and delays in policy implementation, which reduce the government's agility in driving initiatives. This political uncertainty makes businesses more hesitant to invest or conduct operations.

However, Dr Kobsak noted that it is still too early to fully assess the political factors' severity or their exact impact on the Thai economy. He highlighted that historically, Thailand's economy has often navigated political turbulence successfully.

"Economic growth at 2% is hard to accept and not easy to achieve because risks are increasing," Dr Kobsak concluded. "Abroad, Trump is ready to do unpredictable things. Geopolitical conflicts also carry high uncertainty, and tourism is worrying. Therefore, the country is currently a concern. If you ask businesspeople, amidst political uncertainty, they are probably afraid and might delay investments. Thus, we believe that in a worse-case scenario, the Thai economy could drop to 1.5%."

