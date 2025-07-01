ASEAN-China audiovisual cooperation strengthened at 2025 conference in Bangkok

The event also featured the introduction of several ASEAN-China audiovisual investment and cooperation projects, including the AI platform Kling, the Thai version of the drama series The Thirsty Thirty Series, the development of platforms and creative content production, the introduction of short drama platforms and cultural applications abroad, the joint creation of a new era in audiovisual media, international collaboration and innovation, and partnerships for the creative production of local Thai media.

Ratchanok Kojaranont, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Thailand’s Ministry of Culture, highlighted efforts to strengthen ASEAN-China media cooperation and support sustainable media growth.

She noted government incentives for international film productions and expanding Thai creative content globally, particularly through China’s Belt and Road Initiative. She also emphasised encouraging young talent in the industry and advancing collaboration to celebrate 50 years of Thailand-China diplomatic ties.

Dong Xin, Deputy Director of NRTA, emphasised the successful co-production of popular programmes that promote cultural exchange and friendship between ASEAN and China. He noted innovation, AI integration, and new content formats as essential to sustainable collaboration in the digital era.

Hu Fan, Vice Chairman of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, expressed readiness to deepen comprehensive cooperation with ASEAN countries, encouraging mutual development through audiovisual partnerships.

Dr Thanakorn Srisuksai, Manager of the Thai Media Fund, highlighted the importance of international partnerships in film and media as tools for promoting cross-cultural understanding and creative exchange.

He noted that film is a powerful global medium, and such collaboration can drive economic cooperation, innovation, and long-term growth in the ASEAN-China audiovisual industry.