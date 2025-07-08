Depa warns! Trump\'s tariff starts in August, Thailand must find new markets

Thailand is facing a significant challenge due to changes in the United States' import tax policy. Under President Donald Trump's leadership, the US has announced new import tariffs, imposing a 36% tax on goods imported from Thailand, effective August 1, 2025.

Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin, Director-General of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (depa), explained that this new tax measure is part of the US's "Taxing Everywhere" strategy. The strategy begins with a basic 10% import tax on all goods from all countries while imposing special rates on countries with a trade surplus with the US, such as Thailand, China, and Vietnam. Thailand has been assigned one of the highest rates in Asia, at 36%.

Thailand Must Accelerate Search for New Markets and Expand Digital Trade

Nuttapon stated that although Thailand has not been immediately affected by this new tax, failure to adapt within this quarter could inevitably impact the country's competitiveness and overall export performance. To cope with these challenges, Thailand must act swiftly on the following strategies:

• Open new markets, especially in the Middle East, Central Asia, and Africa.

• Develop export channels through digital platforms, such as PromptTrade and Trade Digitization systems.

• Support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly in agriculture and product processing, to access global markets more effectively.