Thailand prepares 50 billion baht to support exporters and SMEs amid Trump's tariffs

The Thai government has set aside 40-50 billion baht from the economic stimulus budget to support businesses affected by the new US tariffs, set to increase to 36% on all imports from Thailand starting August 1, 2025, said Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat on Tuesday.

Julapun discussed the ongoing negotiations with the US, stating that Team Thailand has adjusted its terms and submitted them to the US Trade Representative for further consideration. He reassured the public that the government is doing everything possible and that Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Pichai Chunhavajira, is working hard to ensure smooth negotiations, aiming for a win-win outcome.

“The US has responded positively to our proposals, but the negotiations are not easy. What’s happening now, in simple terms, is a delay to allow for the conclusion of talks, and we are confident that we can move towards a final agreement,” said Julapun.