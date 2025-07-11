Thai Officials Tap Thaksin for Trump Tariff Strategy Talks

Thai authorities are scrambling to formulate a response after the United States confirmed it would impose a 36% import tariff on Thai goods starting 1st August 2025.

In a significant move, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira revealed today that he invited former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra to join a "Team Thailand" meeting to discuss the looming trade challenge.

The high-stakes meeting at Phitsanulok House, which lasted approximately three hours, included advisors to the current Prime Minister, as well as ministers and permanent secretaries from the Ministries of Commerce, Foreign Affairs, Agriculture and Cooperatives, and Industry.

Its primary objective was to strategise how to address Washington's confirmed tariff hike.