Thaksin, Pichai meet Baan Phitsanulok team to refine US tariff proposal

“Frankly, the 36% tariff is seen by the US as lenient given the past trade gap,” Supavud added. “Thailand will have to continue trading with the US, but the trade value is expected to shrink. At the same time, we will face growing pressure to import more American goods. We must start thinking seriously about who we’ll be trading with over the next 6 to 12 months.”

Vietnam deal becomes template as US pushes Thailand on tariff terms

Thailand's negotiation team has concluded that the trade deal struck between the US and Vietnam is now serving as a benchmark—if not a pressure point—for other countries, including Thailand, in ongoing tariff talks. The US is using Vietnam’s agreement as a reference in demanding wide-ranging commitments, from across-the-board tariff reductions to sweeping removal of non-tariff barriers (NTBs).

Among key US demands are the elimination of agricultural import quotas, streamlined import licensing timelines, and the lifting of sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) restrictions—mirroring Vietnam’s concessions. Washington is also pressing for the liberalisation of Thailand’s financial and telecommunications sectors, though not for immediate implementation, but rather as part of future negotiations.

US sets eyes on trans-shipment loopholes

Another sensitive issue is trans-shipment—the rerouting of goods from countries targeted by US trade restrictions through Thai ports. Vietnam was previously hit with a 40% tariff on such goods under a new trade enforcement model, and Thailand may soon face similar scrutiny. Defining what constitutes trans-shipment is expected to become a major sticking point, with potentially significant implications for Thai exporters.

Private sector consulted as relief plans take shape

According to a Government House source, Thailand’s latest proposal, submitted to Washington on 6 July 2025, is now under formal review by the US tariff task force, thanks to coordination by Thailand’s trade office in Washington. The Thai government is hoping its concessions will prompt a reduction in the proposed 36% tariff rate.

Meanwhile, domestic preparations to cushion the impact of the so-called “Trump Tariff” are underway. A relief package is being coordinated across ministries, with the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO) and the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) tasked with presenting support options to Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira. These will focus on safeguarding employment and supporting exporters, SMEs, and farmers.

On July 9, the Finance Ministry convened a meeting with the Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB). A broader consultation with the private sector is scheduled for next week, led by the NESDC, to fine-tune the design of targeted support measures.

Three key relief channels identified:

Budget allocations

– For FY2025: THB47 billion in the central stimulus fund already earmarked for Trump tariff response, with an additional THB11.1 billion reserved for export relief.

– For FY2026: THB25 billion set aside in the central budget, with plans to reallocate a further THB40 billion from other budget items.

Relief fund

– A dedicated fund will be used to support sectors most impacted by the new tariff regime.

Soft loan programme

– The Government Savings Bank (GSB) has prepared a THB100 billion soft loan facility to assist three groups: exporters to the US, export-related supply chains, and manufacturers hit by cheap Chinese imports.

Commerce Ministry considers relief fund for Trump tariff fallout

Commerce Minister Jatuporn Buruspat said that the July 11, 2025, meeting at Baan Phitsanulok will partly focus on designing relief measures for sectors affected by the US-imposed “Trump Tariff”. A proposal for a dedicated compensation fund worth ฿10 billion is under discussion, though the final amount will depend on the scale of economic damage identified.

Two implementation options are being considered:

Establishing a new relief fund specifically for tariff-related impacts

Channelling assistance through the existing Agricultural Restructuring Fund (FTA Fund), which aims to enhance national competitiveness in the sector

“We need comprehensive data—who is affected, which products, and the extent of the damage,” said Jatuporn. “Only then can we determine the appropriate funding level. The Commerce Ministry will coordinate closely with all relevant ministries to ensure an effective and targeted response.”

There are reports that former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra also took part in the meeting at Baan Phitsanulok on Friday, underscoring his active role in shaping Thailand’s negotiating strategy and economic response to the impending US tariff measures.

His presence signals the political weight being placed on securing a resolution before the 1 August deadline.