Thaksin outlines plans for crypto sandbox and US trade deal, urges focus on economic recovery

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra on Thursday delivered a speech at the event “Unlocking Thailand’s Future”, held by MCOT, focusing on the country's economic recovery and the global crisis.

Thaksin mentioned that in collaboration with the Bank of Thailand (BOT), Thailand plans to roll out a national cryptocurrency sandbox within three months, allowing foreign tourists to exchange digital assets into baht for spending. This initiative, which initially started as a pilot project in Phuket, will soon be expanded nationwide. The aim is to attract high-income tourists and generate new capital flow into Thailand's economy.

Thaksin explained that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum will be accepted in retail and service transactions across Thailand. Tourists will be able to easily convert digital assets into Thai baht for spending at various venues, including shopping malls and airlines, without concerns over market volatility.

“Anyone holding Bitcoin today is already wealthy because its value has increased exponentially. This unlock will bring new money into the economy,” Thaksin added.