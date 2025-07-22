Thailand Tables Final Tariff Offer to US Ahead of August Deadline

Thailand is poised to submit its final round of proposals to the United States Trade Representative (USTR) tomorrow (23 July 2025), aiming to secure import tariff rates close to regional averages ahead of a crucial 1 August deadline.

This comes after Bangkok has already presented over 90% of its additional offers to Washington in ongoing negotiations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira provided an update on the trade and import tariff discussions between Thailand and the USTR.

He stated that the forthcoming submission represents the "absolute final" offer from Thailand, with only minor details outstanding.