Thailand Tables Final Tariff Offer to US Ahead of August Deadline

Thailand is poised to submit its final round of proposals to the United States Trade Representative (USTR) tomorrow (23 July 2025), aiming to secure import tariff rates close to regional averages ahead of a crucial 1 August deadline.
This comes after Bangkok has already presented over 90% of its additional offers to Washington in ongoing negotiations.
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira provided an update on the trade and import tariff discussions between Thailand and the USTR.
He stated that the forthcoming submission represents the "absolute final" offer from Thailand, with only minor details outstanding.
"I am pushing for everything to be finalised. Tomorrow should be the very last of what we offer; there's just a little bit left," Pichai explained, adding that the submission would include clarifications and additional explanations requested by the US, aiming for the utmost clarity on feasible actions.
The most recent official negotiations between Thailand and the US took place on the evening of 17 July.
During these talks, Thailand clearly articulated its positions on various aspects, including tariff measures and market access strategies, whilst striving to meet US demands wherever possible.
Pichai personally expressed his hope that Thailand would secure a reduction in US import tariffs to a rate comparable with other nations in the region.
"I hope we will get a tariff rate below 20%, because we have given almost everything. And if I put myself in the US's shoes, I would also view it from a regional perspective," he stated.
He believes that if the US considers the tariff rates, it will do so in a manner consistent with its tariff and trade policies for countries within the same region (Regional Consistency).
This approach would enable the US to manage its tariff matters more efficiently. When asked about the number of tariff tiers Thailand might secure, Pichai indicated that nearly all countries operate with more than one tier.
Despite a few remaining details under review, Thailand is making its utmost effort and anticipates a response from the USTR before the 1 August deadline.