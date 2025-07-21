Julapun says Thailand cannot give in to US demands for zero tariff on agricultural products

Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat stated that Thailand cannot yield to all US demands for zero tariffs on US products, as doing so would severely impact Thai farmers and the economy.

However, Julapun noted that he could not disclose the specific details of the US demands, as both countries' negotiators have signed a non-disclosure agreement.

Limited agreement on zero tariffs for specific products

Julapun said Thailand could agree to reduce import tariffs to zero only for products where the country has already established zero tariffs for specific countries.

“But we cannot lower import tariffs to zero for agricultural products or other sensitive items, as this would immediately affect the economic system,” Julapun explained.