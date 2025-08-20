Commerce Ministry rushes to resolve backlog after Myanmar closes border with Thailand

Jatuporn Buruspat, Thailand's Minister of Commerce, said on Wednesday that Myanmar temporarily closed the border for inspections, as central Myanmar officials conducted checks on goods imports and intensified efforts to crack down on smuggling. As a result, many vehicles and cargo ships are stuck at the checkpoint.

Following inquiries by Thailand's Trade Centre in Yangon, which consulted local private businesses and logistics firms, it is anticipated that the border will reopen around August 21. Additionally, Myanmar will tighten measures against smuggling, including more stringent checks on import licences.

“To resolve the immediate issue of Thai goods being delayed at the border, I have instructed the Department of Foreign Trade to meet with Myanmar’s commercial attaché in Thailand,” Jatuporn said.

“Additionally, all Thai goods entering Myanmar will require an import licence in accordance with Myanmar’s regulations.”