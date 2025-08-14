China and India Restart Border Trade Talks After Five Years

China and India are in talks to resume cross-border trade, signalling a significant diplomatic thaw after a five-year hiatus caused by deadly clashes along their shared Himalayan border.

This rapprochement comes as both nations face growing economic pressure from the US.

According to Bloomberg, citing sources in New Delhi, the two sides are discussing reopening designated trade points for locally produced goods.

While there has been no official announcement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed today that Beijing is "willing to step up communication and coordination with India" on the matter.

The ministry added that border trade has long played a vital role in improving the livelihoods of residents in the region.

The plan to resume border trade is the latest sign of improving relations between the two neighbours. This comes after both countries took steps last year to de-escalate border tensions.

Furthermore, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit China this month for the first time in seven years to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, a regional security bloc led by Beijing.

Modi is also anticipated to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the event.