US companies scale back investments in China, eye ASEAN and India as new manufacturing bases

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has revealed the findings of the 2025 annual survey by the US-China Business Council (USCBC), highlighting growing concerns among US companies operating in China regarding the rise in tariffs and increasing trade volatility.

According to the USCBC survey, customs duties have become the second most urgent challenge for US companies, up from eighth place in 2024. Nearly 70% of companies have been directly affected by tariffs, while 88% have been impacted by the deteriorating US-China relations.

"American companies have drastically reduced investments in China to an all-time low, as trade tensions and tariffs continue to impact economic relations between the two largest economies in the world. Only 48% of US companies plan to invest in China this year, a significant drop from 80% in 2024," the report stated.

The survey also revealed that confidence in China's economic growth prospects has been steadily declining, with little hope for improvement in US-China relations.