Thai Banks Face Four Consecutive Quarters of Loan Decline Amid Economic Fragility

Thailand's commercial banking sector is grappling with an unprecedented four-quarter streak of declining loan growth, raising concerns about mounting economic fragility despite the system's overall stability, the Bank of Thailand (BOT) has announced.

The central bank's latest quarterly report reveals that total loans from commercial banks and their subsidiaries contracted by 0.9% in the second quarter of 2025, an improvement from the 1.3% decline in the previous quarter but marking the fourth consecutive period of negative growth—a rare occurrence in the sector's recent history.

"We expect the banking system's loans to remain in negative territory for a while. This may be a period of gradual deleveraging from past accumulated debt," said Suwannee Jatsadasak, Assistant Governor of the BOT's Financial Institutions Policy Group.

SME Lending Remains Constrained

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) continue to bear the brunt of the credit squeeze, with banks maintaining cautious lending practices and focusing primarily on existing clients with strong repayment histories and adequate collateral.

This approach has made it increasingly difficult for new businesses to access credit facilities.

Business loans overall contracted by 0.1%—a smaller decline than the previous quarter's 0.8% but still reflecting the ongoing negative trend. The contraction spans across all business sectors, with commercial banks remaining particularly wary of SME lending due to elevated credit risks.