Thailand\'s Plant-Based Market Reaches THB45 Billion, Aims to Be Global Kitchen

Thailand's plant-based food market has reached an impressive 45 billion baht and is projected to grow by another 10% to 49.5 billion baht this year, according to Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director of the Office of Trade Policy and Strategy (OTP).

The growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness of health, animal ethics, and environmental sustainability.

The positive trend in Thailand mirrors global market forecasts.

According to market data provider Future Market Insights (FMI), the worldwide plant-based food market is estimated to reach $14.23 billion in 2025 and soar to $44.18 billion by 2035, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12%.

Plant-based foods can be divided into five main categories: alternative meat, alternative milk, alternative eggs, snacks, and beverages.

All are gaining momentum from three key factors:

Health: Consumers are becoming more aware of chronic diseases linked to meat consumption, making plant-based products a popular alternative.

Ethics: Growing concern for animal welfare is leading many to reduce their consumption of animal products.

Sustainability: Plant-based food production requires fewer resources and has a smaller environmental impact than livestock farming, appealing to consumers concerned about climate change.

The market's growth is not just driven by vegetarians or vegans, but also by a larger group of "flexitarians"—consumers who are simply looking to reduce their meat intake.

This group represents a massive global target audience that is fuelling the market's rapid expansion.