Food Truck Fiesta To Pop Up In Phuket & Khao Lak With Marriott Bonvoy On Wheels

Marriott Bonvoy On Wheels, the innovative food delivery and takeaway service from Marriott International, is gearing up for an exciting year-long culinary carnival in Southern Thailand in 2022, as a series of stylish food trucks and traditional carts roll up at Marriott International's hotels and resorts in Phuket and Khao Lak!

From January to December 2022, in-house guests and local residents will be invited to savor an amazing array of flavors, including casual, handheld dishes and delicious drinks freshly prepared to-order by Marriott's expert chefs and served straight over the counter. With 11 pop-up carts, trucks and trolleys rotating between 11 properties throughout the year, diners can make new culinary discoveries every month!

This year-long gastronomic extravaganza officially launched at Boat Avenue in Laguna Phuket on 17 December 2021, as all 11 hotels and resorts and 11 food trucks and carts come together for a fun-filled fiesta of food and drink, giving guests a glimpse of tantalizing taste of what lies ahead.