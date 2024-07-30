Commerce Ministry promotes Thailand as source of plant-based foods

This latest ambition aligns with the rapidly growing rate of plant-based consumption, driven by consumer demand for healthier diets and concerns over animal welfare and environmental impacts.

Poonpong Naiyanapakorn, director-general of the Trade Policy and Strategy Office (TPSO) at the Commerce Ministry, pointed out that the future of Thailand’s plant-based food products is significantly different from the past and highlighted the country’s potential as a global source of healthy food raw materials.

Emphasising Thailand’s agricultural richness, Poonpong noted the sector’s substantial improvement.

“The agricultural sector is employing technology and innovation to enhance production efficiency, including the processing of agricultural products into raw materials for plant-based food production,” he explained. “This will create business opportunities for entrepreneurs both domestically and internationally.”

Thailand boasts a relatively comprehensive food industry value chain, encompassing crop cultivation, production, and processing. Coupled with the global recognition of Thai cuisine, the country possesses the potential to excel in plant-based food production and trade.

Furthermore, Thailand’s position as a health and medical tourism destination offers an additional advantage. Plant-based food aligns with the growing consumer focus on environmental and health concerns within this sector.