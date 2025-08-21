Government Accepts Chamber\'s Four-Point Plan to Revive Thai-Cambodia Border Economy

The Thai government has accepted a comprehensive four-point proposal from the Thai Chamber of Commerce to revitalise the economy along the Thai-Cambodia border following recent unrest that disrupted business operations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira met with Chamber President Poj Aramwattananont and representatives from seven border provinces on Thursday morning at Government House to discuss relief measures for businesses affected by the border tensions.

Speaking after the meeting, Pichai confirmed that the government would expedite discussions with relevant agencies to implement the proposed measures, which focus on business recovery, economic stimulus, and tourism revival.

"We will coordinate with all relevant departments to find solutions for every issue raised," he said.

A key concern addressed was the critical labour shortage affecting border businesses.

Pichai indicated the government would review how to manage both documented and undocumented foreign workers currently in Thailand, whilst exploring options to bring in additional labour from neighbouring countries including Bangladesh.

"We need to determine whether workers with existing permits can continue their employment, and ensure undocumented workers are properly registered," he explained. "We're also looking at streamlining processes for importing workers from countries like Bangladesh."

The government has already approved several tax relief measures, including exemptions on personal income tax, corporate income tax, and withholding tax for affected businesses, alongside extensions for tax payment deadlines.