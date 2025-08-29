EU Carbon Border Tax Set to Impact Thai Exporters as Full Implementation Approaches

Thai exporters are bracing for increased costs and regulatory compliance as the European Union's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) enters its implementation phase, requiring carbon certificates for six key product categories under the bloc's ambitious European Green Deal.

The mechanism, designed to protect the environment and elevate European industrial standards, mandates that importers of steel and iron, aluminium, fertilisers, cement, energy, and hydrogen—as well as downstream products such as steel nuts and screws and aluminium cables—purchase carbon certificates from designated regulatory authorities in their respective countries.

The EU has structured CBAM implementation across three distinct phases, creating a graduated approach to carbon border taxation.

Phase One: Transitional Period

Running from 1 October 2023 to 31 December 2025, this transitional phase requires importers to disclose the carbon content embedded in their products without mandating certificate purchases. This grace period allows businesses to adapt their reporting systems whilst familiarising themselves with the new requirements.