Thai Cooperative Debt Poses Major Risk to Economy, NESDC Warns

Thailand's National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has issued a stern warning about the escalating debt held by cooperatives, arguing that their operations could spark a new financial crisis.
According to a recent NESDC report, Thailand has 6,092 cooperatives with a total of 11 million members. The report highlights that savings cooperatives are the most significant, holding a staggering 2.27 to 2.7 trillion baht in loans, which accounts for 90% of all cooperative lending.
This massive figure represents approximately 15% of the nation's total household debt.
Danucha Pichayanan, the NESDC's Secretary-General, explained that while cooperatives serve as a crucial financial mechanism, their lending practices pose a serious risk.
Members can easily obtain loans with little to no credit review, and only six of the nation's 1,369 savings cooperatives are voluntarily linked to the national credit bureau. This lack of data sharing makes it difficult for commercial banks to accurately assess a borrower's overall financial health and debt-repayment capacity.
Furthermore, Danucha pointed out that savings cooperatives are incentivised to charge high interest rates on loans in order to generate high dividends for their depositors and shareholders.
This practice often persists even when commercial banks lower their rates. The NESDC also noted that most cooperatives lack the motivation to assist members who are struggling to repay their debts because they have the legal right to deduct loan payments directly from a member's salary.
This has led to a low participation rate in debt relief programmes, with only just over 400 cooperatives joining such initiatives.
The NESDC's analysis identified a number of obstacles to solving the problem, including:
Legal limitations: The process for enacting ministerial regulations to enforce new laws is slow, leaving key areas like lending conditions and data submission to the credit bureau unregulated.
Supervisory gaps: The Department of Cooperative Promotion oversees all types of cooperatives, but the NESDC believes savings cooperatives require stricter supervision akin to that of commercial financial institutions due to their scale and business model.
Operational inconsistencies: Individual cooperative boards have autonomy, leading to varying and often insufficient measures to help struggling members.
To mitigate the risks, the NESDC has called for swift action to finalise and enforce regulations.
The council recommends mandating the use of credit bureau data for loan applications and establishing clear, responsible lending criteria.
It also suggests that savings cooperatives should be placed under the supervision of a body with the same standards as those that regulate financial institutions to prevent future damage.