Thai Government Urged to Speed Up Budget Disbursement

The National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has urged the government to accelerate its budget disbursement, warning that current spending rates are significantly below the 15-year average and could hinder economic expansion for the rest of the year.
Danucha Pichayanan, the NESDC's Secretary-General, stressed that speeding up the disbursement of both the regular and investment budgets for 2025 is crucial for driving growth.
The council has set a target for the government to disburse at least 65% of the total investment budget and to expedite approved stimulus projects.
For the first nine months of the 2025 fiscal year, only 39.8% of the investment budget has been spent. While this is an improvement on the 33% rate from 2024—when the budget was delayed by seven months—it remains well below the 15-year average of 48.7%.
The NESDC's data, valid as of the end of June 2025, shows that a total of B534.8 billion has been either disbursed or committed, representing 57.4% of the total investment budget.
To meet the government’s overall target of 80% disbursement for the fiscal year, an additional 374.8 billion baht must be spent by the end of September.
This will require the government to fast-track payments on existing contracts and to quickly complete the procurement process for the remaining budget.
A breakdown of committed spending shows that the transport sector accounts for the largest share, with the Ministry of Transport responsible for 31.6% of committed contracts.
The Ministry of Interior and the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives followed with 15.8% and 11.3% respectively. Spending on land and construction accounts for the majority of committed funds at 75%.