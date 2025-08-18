NESDC revises 2025 GDP growth to 2%, Q2 expands 2.8%

Danucha Pichayanan, Secretary-General of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), released on Monday (August 18) Thailand’s economic performance for the second quarter of 2025 and the updated outlook for the year.

He said the Thai economy expanded by 2.8% year-on-year in Q2, 2025, slowing from 3.2% growth in Q1. The main factor was a slowdown in non-agricultural production, particularly in tourism-related services, while agricultural production continued to grow.

On the expenditure side, private final consumption and government final consumption slowed, while exports of goods and services maintained growth. Gross fixed capital formation and imports of goods and services both accelerated. For the first half of 2025 overall, GDP expanded by 3%.