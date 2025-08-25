Thailand Faces Growing Job Insecurity as Companies Cut Full-Time Staff

Thailand's National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) has issued a stark warning about the rising risk of unemployment as Thai businesses increasingly restructure their operations and reduce their permanent workforces.

The alert was made public in the council’s "Thailand's Social Outlook" report for the second quarter of this year.

Danucha Pichayanan, the NESDC's Secretary-General, revealed that the agency is observing a clear shift in employment models due to the volatile economic climate.

A 2024 survey by Jobsdb found that over 25 per cent of Thai companies are likely to cut staff and reorganise their operations.

Instead of hiring full-time, permanent employees, these businesses are opting for permanent part-time and contract-based workers.

This trend, Danucha explained, could seriously impact job security, income levels, and workers' legal rights. He urged relevant authorities to ensure that companies adhere to labour laws.

"From now on, the model of employment will change, moving away from full-time and part-time roles and using more contract staff, especially within large organisations," Danucha stated. "This trend has been increasing since 2013, a direct result of economic uncertainty. It will have a significant effect on the job security and income of employees, who may also not receive their full legal benefits."

Data from 2022 shows that part-time permanent employees accounted for six per cent of the workforce in medium and large firms.

By 2024, this figure had surged to 42 percent. Similarly, the proportion of contract and temporary part-time staff increased from four per cent in 2022 to 28 percent in 2024.

