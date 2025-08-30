Finance Minister Assures Economic Stability Amid Political Shake-Up

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Pichai Chunhavajira, has moved to reassure the public that the economy will remain stable despite the recent political turmoil.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Pichai addressed concerns following the disqualification of former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

"I believe everything in the economy can be resolved. Those who are responsible are still in charge," he said.

When asked whether the government needed to take immediate action to restore economic confidence, Pichai reiterated that the responsible parties were still handling the situation.

He also expressed confidence that the ongoing trade and tariff negotiations with the United States would not be affected.

"There will be no disruption," he stated firmly.