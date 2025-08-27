Pichai assures US congressional delegation of commitment on bilateral trade deal

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has assured a visiting US congressional delegation of Thailand’s commitment to honouring the bilateral trade deal with the United States, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Meeting with US delegation

Pornchai Teeravej, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office (FPO), said Pichai met the delegation led by Representative Beth Van Duyne on Monday at the Ivory Hall of the 150th Anniversary Building of the Finance Ministry.

Both sides discussed key issues, including trade deficits and import tariffs, Pornchai said. Pichai expressed gratitude for Washington’s decision to lower import tariffs on Thai products from 36% to 19%.