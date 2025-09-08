ttb unveils plan to tackle household debt and falling interest rates

Amid global economic shifts and mounting domestic challenges, Thailand’s banking industry is at a critical turning point. Unlike many other sectors, banks are entering a period of declining interest rates, a cycle that inevitably squeezes their core revenue streams.

When interest rates fall, deposit rates tend to adjust more slowly than lending rates, while surplus liquidity parked with the Bank of Thailand earns lower returns.

This dynamic puts pressure on banks’ net interest margin (NIM), reducing their ability to generate profit. At the same time, slower economic growth is heightening the risk of loan defaults, further compounding the sector’s vulnerabilities.

Piti Tantakasem, Chief Executive Officer of TMBThanachart Bank (ttb), painted a cautious picture of the industry’s outlook. He stressed that banks are likely to face deeper challenges than other sectors, as shrinking NIMs converge with rising risks of non-performing loans (NPLs).

According to Piti, the only immediate lever banks can reliably control is their operating costs. Institutions will therefore need to pursue aggressive cost reductions and maintain strict expense management to stay resilient. This will be a prolonged challenge for the banking sector, as falling interest rates and a slowing economy converge, he noted.

On artificial intelligence (AI), Piti described it as both an opportunity and a threat. For large enterprises, AI offers the chance to reduce costs and enhance efficiency. For others, particularly workers unable to upgrade their skills, AI poses the risk of widespread job losses – a concern not limited to Thailand but shared globally.