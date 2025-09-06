Baht rise abnormal, says ttb CEO, calls for tighter controls

The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking (JSCCIB) has previously voiced alarm over the baht’s persistent rise, noting that it is inconsistent with the country’s weak fundamentals.

The group pointed to links with underground transactions, including surging gold prices, volatile cryptocurrency movements, and remittances from migrant workers bypassing the banking system.

JSCCIB explained that these activities distort Thailand’s current account surplus, with many transactions difficult to trace and instead recorded in the “errors and omissions” category, undermining both transparency and confidence in the Thai economy.