Finance Minister Insists Political Turmoil Won't Harm Economy

Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira has moved to reassure investors that the country's current political upheaval will not undermine economic confidence or deter foreign investment.

He believes the situation is a familiar one and that international investors understand the nature of Thai politics.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Pichai said that foreign investors recognise that the current political situation is not new for Thailand and that an eventual resolution will be found.

He also noted that the ongoing political instability has not yet led to a downgrade in the country's sovereign credit rating, as he expects rating agencies to maintain a measured view.

"Investors take years, not just a month, to decide to invest. Once they have chosen to come to Thailand, they will not change their minds unless there are significant changes," Pichai said. "I have not received any negative signals from investors at this time."

Addressing the question of his role during this period of political uncertainty, Pichai clarified that he is not using the term "caretaker" and is continuing to perform his duties as Finance Minister as usual.

He intends to press on with policies beneficial to the nation, confirming he would continue to serve as a caretaker minister, even if parliament is dissolved.

He added that he would continue to handle ongoing tax negotiations with the United States, as long as they do not create obligations beyond his authority.