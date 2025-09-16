PM’s Export Award: a proof of high-quality products and services

Varisara emphasised that winning the PM’s Export Award is particularly significant as it is conferred by the Thai government, thereby enhancing international credibility.

“The award certifies our excellence across multiple areas — consistent quality, transparency in business operations, food safety and management systems. It immediately reflects the company’s reliability and strengthens confidence when we negotiate with foreign partners,” she explained.

She added that the accolade also motivates the workforce: “It is a source of encouragement for our team. It shows that what we have done is valued, giving us the drive to continue improving and moving forward.”

Looking ahead, Varisara confirmed that the company’s development is ongoing as part of its business policy. Heritage’s strong R&D team continuously creates new products, supported by consumer surveys and extensive market research both at home and abroad.

“Our product development is an ongoing process. Some innovations may not be launched immediately because they cater to smaller segments, but we are confident they will become mainstream in the future. We are always preparing for that,” she concluded.

A legacy carried through generations

Thai Asia Rice Product has also been recognised with the Prime Minister’s Export Award in the Best Exporter category. Established in 1975, the company has more than 50 years of expertise in producing dried noodle products and is now managed by the third generation of the founding family.

Managing Directors Bee and Orawan Loorboonyarak explained that the company was founded with a clear vision: to bring Thai rice noodles to the global stage. Their mission has been to introduce international consumers to noodles made from 100% rice, free from preservatives, while promoting a diverse and inclusive noodle culture.

“Our products are made from natural, high-quality, chemical-free and preservative-free ingredients,” they said. “They are gluten-free, with a soft and tender texture, nutritious, and suitable for all age groups from children to the elderly. With their long shelf life, our noodles are perfectly suited for export.”

Thai Asia Rice Product has invested in high-efficiency machinery to expand production capacity and meet the growing demands of international orders. Bee and Orawan further emphasised the company’s commitment to green industry principles and environmental responsibility:

We work to minimise pollution and environmental impact by adopting eco-friendly innovations, equipment and machinery, they explained.

The company employs modern and effective wastewater treatment systems, along with clean energy solutions such as solar rooftop panels and biogas-powered generators, reducing reliance on conventional electricity.

According to the managing directors, the PM’s Export Award plays a significant role in building confidence in their products and services, as it represents external recognition of their quality, standards, and reliability.

“It reassures consumers and business partners that our offerings deliver genuine value and can truly meet their needs,” they concluded.

Sustainable development

Tropicana Oil, a producer and distributor of organic cold-pressed coconut oil, has won the Prime Minister’s Export Award in both the Best Green & Sustainable Exporter and Best Thai Brand categories.

The company, which previously received recognition in the Best OTOP category, reflects more than 80 years of expertise passed down through generations of coconut farmers from the Tapi River basin in Surat Thani province.

In addition to its flagship cold-pressed coconut oil, Tropicana Oil has expanded into the personal care segment, producing cosmetics made with coconut oil as the key ingredient. Its product range now includes shampoos, coconut soaps, lip balms and creams.

Today, the company offers nearly 90 products sold domestically and exported to almost 20 countries, with key markets in Russia, Hong Kong, Cambodia, Australia, South Korea, the Philippines, and other parts of Asia and Europe.

Nutthanai Ninek, Business Development Manager of Tropicana Oil, highlighted the uniqueness of the company’s products. “We use 100% Thai coconuts, particularly from the Tapi basin. This variety is ideal for producing cold-pressed oil thanks to the fertile soil, which ensures high yields and premium quality,” he said.

He explained that the coconut farms are certified organic by international standards from the United States, Japan and the European Union. Tropicana also operates its own factory, where it has pioneered production techniques that allow oil to be extracted from both coconut meat and the brown shell membrane, producing golden-hued coconut oil.

Nutthanai added that the company’s oil contains four times more monolaurin than regular coconut oil. This natural compound is known for its antimicrobial properties and is rich in antioxidants that help slow ageing. The company also runs its own R&D laboratory, developing cosmetics that combine coconut oil with Thai herbal extracts and other innovations to increase product value.

On winning the PM’s Export Award, Nutthanai described it as the highest honour in Thai business and brand-building:

“This award is the ultimate recognition for exporters and brand-builders. It strengthens our brand credibility and reassures customers that our products meet the highest standards,” he said.

Looking ahead, he stressed that Tropicana Oil’s growth is rooted in its longstanding zero-waste production philosophy, adopted long before it became a global trend. He also underlined the importance of consistent communication strategies in building consumer awareness and trust.

“We have always been clear about the benefits of coconut oil, and international consumers truly embrace this concept,” he concluded.

Proof of honour

In 2025, a total of 42 awards were presented to 39 companies across 18 provinces, covering seven award categories:

Best Exporter – 9 awards

Best Thai Brand – 8 awards

Best Green & Sustainable Exporter – 7 awards

Best Design – 7 awards

Best Service Enterprise Award – 6 awards, across four sub-categories: Health services – 1 award Digital content & software – 1 award Printing & packaging – 2 awards Trade logistics – 2 awards

Best OTOP – 2 awards

Best Halal – 3 awards

Award recipients receive a trophy and certificate presented by the Prime Minister, along with valuable opportunities such as knowledge development programmes, participation in domestic and international trade fairs, the right to use the award logo in promotions, eligibility for SME Proactive activities, and involvement in brand-building initiatives.

The Prime Minister’s Export Award is regarded as the highest recognition for entrepreneurs in both goods and services.

It not only motivates winners — and even non-winners — to further improve the quality and standards of their products and services but also strengthens the confidence of foreign buyers and importers in Thai exporters recognised for their excellence.