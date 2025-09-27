Thai Industry Demands Government Make Plastic Recycling a National Priority

The Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) is urging the Thai government to elevate the plastic recycling issue to a national agenda item, arguing it is the only way to effectively solve the country's escalating plastic waste crisis.

Thailand is struggling with an annual surge in plastic debris, especially from the manufacturing sector, which has serious repercussions for both the environment and the national economy.

Industry leaders warn that without an efficient waste management process, plastic pollution will cause lasting damage.

Thititham Pongpanangam, chairman of the FTI's Plastics Industry Club, explained that while manufacturers are adapting to external pressures—such as US tariff policies forcing a pivot towards growing ASEAN markets—the internal failure to manage waste remains the most critical barrier.

He stressed that plastic recycling is central to the sustainable future of the entire industry.





