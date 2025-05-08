Saint-Gobain, Prepack Thailand and Dow Partner to Launch Innovative Grout Packaging Made from Recycled Plastic

“Congratulations on the successful development and launch of the grout packaging bags using Dow’s REVOLOOP™ recycled plastic resin in Thailand. The use of recycled plastic resin in these grout packaging bags will help reduce environmental impact and promote efficient resource use. Dow is committed to supporting our customers in reducing carbon emissions and plastic waste in line with the circular economy approach, helping them achieve their sustainability goals and grow sustainably,” said Ekkasit Lakkananithiphan, Executive Vice President of Dow JV Business, Dow Thailand.

“Prepack Thailand in SCGP, we are committed to operating our business with a strong focus on resource efficiency and environmental stewardship, in line with our sustainable development goals. This approach encompasses packaging and service design, as well as production processes. We also actively collaborate with organizations to promote sustainable practices to consumers. As a leading flexible packaging manufacturer in Thailand, we are delighted to be part of this project. We select only quality products to meet customer needs, which is why we chose Dow’s innovative recycled plastic resin. This resin can be adjusted for various uses while maintaining high performance. We are confident that this packaging innovation will be an excellent choice for customers seeking sustainable and high-quality products,” added Suchai Korprasertsri, Chief Operating Officer, Consumer and Performance Packaging Business, SCGP.

Saint-Gobain Weber Thailand started selling grout using bags containing recycled plastic in Thailand from April 2025 and plans to evaluate and expand the market to other countries.

* 3rd party verification by Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization, based on 3 million bags.