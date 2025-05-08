Saint-Gobain, Prepack Thailand and Dow Partner to Launch Innovative Grout Packaging Made from Recycled Plastic

Bangkok, Thailand – April 25, 2025 –Dow (NYSE: DOW), a leading global materials science company, and Saint-Gobain Weber Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain, the worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction, have launched an innovative 1-kilogram tile grout package made from Dow’s REVOLOOP™ post-consumer recycled resin (PCR). This initiative, in partnership with Prepack Thailand Co., Ltd. in SCGP, a leading flexible packaging manufacturer in Thailand, is expected to reduce plastic waste by utilizing over 2.3 tons of PCR and cut carbon emissions by more than 2.8 tons CO2e annually.* The new packaging will be available in Thailand starting from April 2025.
The grout packaging bags contain up to 10% post-consumer recycled plastic while maintaining the same properties and performance as traditional bags, including clarity, strength, impact resistance, moisture protection, and the ability to preserve the product’s quality. Additionally, the bags are designed for recyclability where facilities exist.
“At Saint-Gobain, our clear business purpose is to grow sustainably while reducing the environmental impact of construction activities, in line with our group purpose, ‘Making The World A Better Home.’ This commitment drives us to innovate not only in our products but also in our packaging to align with our corporate purpose. We are delighted to see the successful launch of our innovative tile grout packaging in Thailand. This accomplishment highlights our dedication to delivering solutions that align with customer needs. Moving forward, we aim to extend the use of recycled plastic packaging across more product lines, supporting our Group’s commitment to a Sustainable Roadmap,” said Siwaraya Sritirat, Chief Executive Officer of Saint-Gobain Thailand.
“Congratulations on the successful development and launch of the grout packaging bags using Dow’s REVOLOOP™ recycled plastic resin in Thailand. The use of recycled plastic resin in these grout packaging bags will help reduce environmental impact and promote efficient resource use. Dow is committed to supporting our customers in reducing carbon emissions and plastic waste in line with the circular economy approach, helping them achieve their sustainability goals and grow sustainably,” said Ekkasit Lakkananithiphan, Executive Vice President of Dow JV Business, Dow Thailand.
“Prepack Thailand in SCGP, we are committed to operating our business with a strong focus on resource efficiency and environmental stewardship, in line with our sustainable development goals. This approach encompasses packaging and service design, as well as production processes. We also actively collaborate with organizations to promote sustainable practices to consumers. As a leading flexible packaging manufacturer in Thailand, we are delighted to be part of this project. We select only quality products to meet customer needs, which is why we chose Dow’s innovative recycled plastic resin. This resin can be adjusted for various uses while maintaining high performance. We are confident that this packaging innovation will be an excellent choice for customers seeking sustainable and high-quality products,” added Suchai Korprasertsri, Chief Operating Officer, Consumer and Performance Packaging Business, SCGP.
Saint-Gobain Weber Thailand started selling grout using bags containing recycled plastic in Thailand from April 2025 and plans to evaluate and expand the market to other countries.
* 3rd party verification by Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization, based on 3 million bags.