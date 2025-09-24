Microplastics found in bones, linked to osteoporosis and fractures

Microplastics have emerged as one of the most pressing environmental issues of our time. Continuous reports reveal the presence of these particles in new areas, including the human body. Recently, microplastics have been found in human bones.
A recent study led by Rodrigo B. Oliveira, coordinator of the Laboratory for Mineral and Bone Studies in Nephrology at Brazil’s State University of Campinas, gathered 62 research papers to explain how tiny plastic particles affect bones and bone marrow.
The research found microplastics in bones, cartilage, and intervertebral discs, with an average of several dozen particles per gram of bone. Cells exposed to microplastics release molecules that trigger inflammation, stimulating body restructuring. Reactive oxygen species, a type of chemical, accumulate in bone-related cells.
The review also highlighted the impact on mesenchymal stem cells in the bone marrow, which may alter their function and impair bone regeneration when exposed to certain plastics.
Microplastics negatively affect bone health in various ways, most notably by interfering with bone marrow stem cells, promoting the creation of osteoclasts—special cells responsible for breaking down old bone tissue.
Overproduction of osteoclasts leads to bone resorption, weakening the skeleton over time.
“The potential impact of microplastics on bones is the subject of scientific studies and isn’t negligible. For example, in vitro studies with bone tissue cells have shown that microplastics impair cell viability, accelerate cell aging, and alter cell differentiation, in addition to promoting inflammation,” said Oliveira.
Animal studies show that rapid bone degeneration can damage bone microstructure, causing dysplasia—a condition where cells grow abnormally, leading to weak or malformed bones and increased risk of fractures. The most severe effect found in studies is the stunted growth of the skeletal structure.
Researchers also report that microplastics can penetrate the inner bone layers, including the bone marrow. When bone marrow machinery is disturbed, blood cell formation and bone renewal can be affected.
While scientists don’t yet fully understand how microplastics affect bone mechanisms, the evidence suggests that their presence in the bloodstream may harm bone health. Notably, many studies indicate that microplastics can infiltrate deep into bone tissue, such as bone marrow.
Oliveira’s team has begun a new research project to confirm the link between microplastic exposure and the severity of metabolic bone diseases. Scientists plan to use animal models to study the effects of microplastics on the bone strength of rodents.
The International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) reports an increasing number of osteoporosis-related fractures worldwide due to the aging population, predicting a 32% rise in fractures by 2050.
Improving quality of life and reducing the risk of bone complications, such as fractures, is a top priority in healthcare. It is well-known that exercise, a balanced diet, and medication play crucial roles in bone health.
While metabolic bone diseases are relatively well understood, scientists still lack knowledge on how microplastics influence these diseases. One of Oliveira’s goals is to provide evidence showing that microplastics may be an environmental factor contributing to the anticipated increase in bone fractures.