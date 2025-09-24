Microplastics found in bones, linked to osteoporosis and fractures

Microplastics have emerged as one of the most pressing environmental issues of our time. Continuous reports reveal the presence of these particles in new areas, including the human body. Recently, microplastics have been found in human bones.

A recent study led by Rodrigo B. Oliveira, coordinator of the Laboratory for Mineral and Bone Studies in Nephrology at Brazil’s State University of Campinas, gathered 62 research papers to explain how tiny plastic particles affect bones and bone marrow.

The research found microplastics in bones, cartilage, and intervertebral discs, with an average of several dozen particles per gram of bone. Cells exposed to microplastics release molecules that trigger inflammation, stimulating body restructuring. Reactive oxygen species, a type of chemical, accumulate in bone-related cells.

The review also highlighted the impact on mesenchymal stem cells in the bone marrow, which may alter their function and impair bone regeneration when exposed to certain plastics.