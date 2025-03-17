Japan aims to use 15 % recycled plastics in auto production

To meet the goal, 25,000 tons to 124,000 tons of recycled plastics will be required per year, according to the ministry.

The target will be raised to at least 20 %, or 157,000 tons to 190,000 tons per year, from 2036 to 2040.

Starting in 2041, the goal will cover all vehicles, making 200,000 tons necessary. The European Commission, the European Union's executive arm, is considering a mandatory 20 % goal, which could go into effect as early as 2031.