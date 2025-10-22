Halloween 2025: US Spending Set to Hit Record $13.1 Billion

Retailers eye biggest haul yet as festival transitions from niche event to major economic engine; Asia-Pacific poised for growth.

Halloween is rapidly transforming from a simple celebration of fancy dress and sweets into a major economic force, with spending in the US alone forecast to hit a record-breaking $13.1 billion in 2025.

This surge signals a significant retail opportunity worldwide, particularly for markets like Asia and Thailand, where Western-style celebrations are on the rise.

While the US National Retail Federation (NRF) estimated consumer spending at approximately $11.6 billion in 2024—a slight dip from the 2023 high of $12.2 billion—the anticipated figure for 2025 will mark an all-time peak, firmly establishing the festival as a key short-term driver of expenditure.

This spending extends far beyond confectionery, fuelled by consumer desire for experiences and self-expression through costumes, home decorating, and parties.