Halloween 2025: US Spending Set to Hit Record $13.1 Billion

Retailers eye biggest haul yet as festival transitions from niche event to major economic engine; Asia-Pacific poised for growth.
Halloween is rapidly transforming from a simple celebration of fancy dress and sweets into a major economic force, with spending in the US alone forecast to hit a record-breaking $13.1 billion in 2025.
This surge signals a significant retail opportunity worldwide, particularly for markets like Asia and Thailand, where Western-style celebrations are on the rise.
While the US National Retail Federation (NRF) estimated consumer spending at approximately $11.6 billion in 2024—a slight dip from the 2023 high of $12.2 billion—the anticipated figure for 2025 will mark an all-time peak, firmly establishing the festival as a key short-term driver of expenditure.
This spending extends far beyond confectionery, fuelled by consumer desire for experiences and self-expression through costumes, home decorating, and parties.
Key Market Opportunities
The growth trajectory highlights several lucrative areas for businesses:
Decorations: The global market for Halloween décor, valued at approximately $3.5 billion in 2023, is projected to nearly double to around $6.1 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5%.
Costumes and Accessories: The global costume industry is expected to grow by roughly 5% per year between 2023 and 2030, with the Asia-Pacific region tipped for the fastest growth.
Early Shopping: Retailers must adjust their calendars, as nearly half of US shoppers now begin their Halloween purchasing before October, extending the traditional shopping season.
Consumer Resilience: Despite inflationary pressures, nearly 75% of American adults plan to celebrate in 2025, underlining the event's importance and creating opportunities for brands to connect on a "value-for-money and personalised" basis.
Challenges for Retailers
Despite the potential revenue, businesses face challenges from underlying economic volatility:
Rising Costs: Increased production and import costs for goods like chocolate and confectionery ingredients are likely to push retail prices higher.
Trade Barriers: Many Halloween products are sourced from Asia, making them vulnerable to the effects of tariffs and fluctuating exchange rates.
Wary Consumers: Around 59% of celebrants in 2024 indicated they would look to cut back on spending due to inflation, suggesting consumers will be more discerning about their purchases.
The Asian Opportunity
Although most data is US-based, the clear message is that this "children's festival is now a full-fledged business."
Thai retailers and those across Asia, witnessing a surge in Western-themed events—from Halloween cafes to fancy-dress parties—have a significant opportunity if they adapt quickly:
Offer Unique Products: Focus on memorable experiences and storytelling, moving beyond generic masks and costumes.
Go Digital and Early: Ensure online channels are fully prepared and launch promotions ahead of schedule.
Control Costs: Manage logistics and import costs tightly to mitigate the effects of global price instability.
Engage Digitally: Communicate with modern consumers who value "shareable fun" and tangible value over simple activities.
For marketers and retailers in the region, seizing this moment could make Halloween 2025 a highly effective period for generating revenue and bolstering brand image.