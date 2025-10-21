Secrets behind the Halloween pumpkin: From Irish legend to glowing guardian

As October draws to a close, the spirit of Halloween begins to spread across the world. Streets turn black and orange, shops hang up fake cobwebs, and the most eye-catching decoration of all appears — the glowing, grinning pumpkin. But have you ever wondered why pumpkins became the symbol of this spooky night?

The story began in Ireland, with a cunning drunkard named Jack, who was known for his trickery and fearlessness — even towards the Devil himself. One night, Jack deceived the Devil into climbing a tree, then carved a cross into the trunk, trapping him there. The Devil had no choice but to promise never to claim Jack’s soul.

When Jack eventually died, Heaven refused him because of his sins, and Hell turned him away because of the promise. Doomed to wander between worlds, he was given a single burning coal by the Devil to light his way.

Jack placed the coal inside a hollowed-out turnip — becoming “Jack O’Lantern”, the wandering spirit trapped between the realms of the living and the dead.