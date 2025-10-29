Thailand urged to prioritise job creation and decentralisation to attract FDI

Experts urge Thailand to boost competitiveness

At the seminar “Impact of Global Supply Chain Changes on ASEAN and Thailand,” Yuthasak Supasorn, Chairman of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), highlighted that trade tensions, particularly US reciprocal tariffs and reshoring, have significantly impacted businesses, urging caution in investment decisions.

He also pointed out that FDI inflows to Thailand have declined from 2020 to 2024, losing out to other ASEAN countries.

Citing the World Investment Report 2025, he noted that Thailand's average FDI inflows were US$6.86 billion, compared to Indonesia's US$22.19 billion, Malaysia's US$10.43 billion, the Philippines' US$7.97 billion, Singapore's US$129.13 billion, and Vietnam's US$17.60 billion.

“When FDI doesn’t come, investment in both the manufacturing and services sectors declines,” he said, adding that many businesses may close, causing further economic shock.

While Thailand has great potential, he emphasised the need to focus on brand image, and collaborate with the government for key development. To attract investment, he stressed that good governance and transparency are essential.

Kriengkrai Thiennukul, Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), noted that Thailand is facing a decline in competitiveness, as evidenced by a 2% GDP drop.

He pointed out that aside from global challenges, technological disruption in the industrial sector, the US-China trade war, and geopolitical tensions have also negatively affected the Thai economy.

Thailand is trapped by an ageing society, with 14 million elderly people in a population of 64 million, and is facing the middle-income trap.

He called for urgent reforms, particularly in restructuring outdated laws that obstruct trade. He added that Thailand’s more than 10,000 laws pose significant obstacles and challenges.

“The world is shifting faster than us,” he said, noting that Vietnam adapted quickly because it has seen slow-paced development in Thailand.