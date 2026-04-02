Chao Phraya, Saen Saep boat fares to rise again on April 7

Passenger boat operators on the Chao Phraya River and Khlong Saen Saep have announced another fare increase, citing a steep rise in diesel prices that has sharply raised operating costs.
Lt Cmdr Charoenporn Charoentham, managing director of Chao Phraya Express Boat Co, Ltd, which operates passenger boats on the Chao Phraya River on the Pakkret–Wat Rajsingkorn route, said the company has been forced to raise fares for all boat services by 2 baht from current rates. The adjustment follows a sharp increase in diesel prices, which reached 44.29 baht per litre on April 2, 2026.
The new fares will take effect on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.
For the Chao Phraya Express Boat service, the orange-flag route from Nonthaburi to Wat Rajsingkorn will rise from 18 baht to 20 baht as a flat fare. The yellow-flag route from Nonthaburi to Sathorn will increase from 23 baht to 25 baht as a flat fare.
For the green-yellow flag service, the Pakkret–Nonthaburi route will increase from 16 baht to 18 baht, the Nonthaburi–Sathorn route from 23 baht to 25 baht, and the Pakkret–Sathorn route from 35 baht to 37 baht.
Meanwhile, the red-flag air-conditioned service between Nonthaburi and Sathorn will rise from 32 baht to 34 baht.
The company said fares would be adjusted down again if diesel prices fall in the future.
A similar increase has been announced for the Khlong Saen Saep boat service.
Chaowalit Methayaprapas, managing director of Family Transport (2002) Co, Ltd, which operates the Saen Saep canal boat service between Wat Sriboonreung and Phan Fa Lilat, said the increase in diesel prices to 44.24 baht per litre as of April 2 has had a severe impact on operating costs along the canal.
As a result, fares on the Saen Saep route will also rise by 2 baht across the board from April 7. The fare range will increase from 13–23 baht to 15–25 baht, depending on distance.
Chaowalit said the company would review the situation again on April 16, 2026, to decide whether any further fare adjustments are needed. He added that, as with the Chao Phraya Express Boat service, fares would be reduced immediately if diesel prices ease.
The latest increase comes just days after both operators had warned they were struggling to absorb soaring fuel costs.
The two operators first raised concerns on March 26, when diesel B7 prices jumped by 6 baht per litre in a single day to 38.94 baht. That led to an earlier 2-baht fare increase, which only came into effect on Monday, March 30, before this latest round of adjustments was announced.