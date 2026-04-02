Chao Phraya, Saen Saep boat fares to rise again on April 7

The company said fares would be adjusted down again if diesel prices fall in the future.

Canal boat service also raises fares

A similar increase has been announced for the Khlong Saen Saep boat service.

Chaowalit Methayaprapas, managing director of Family Transport (2002) Co, Ltd, which operates the Saen Saep canal boat service between Wat Sriboonreung and Phan Fa Lilat, said the increase in diesel prices to 44.24 baht per litre as of April 2 has had a severe impact on operating costs along the canal.

As a result, fares on the Saen Saep route will also rise by 2 baht across the board from April 7. The fare range will increase from 13–23 baht to 15–25 baht, depending on distance.

Chaowalit said the company would review the situation again on April 16, 2026, to decide whether any further fare adjustments are needed. He added that, as with the Chao Phraya Express Boat service, fares would be reduced immediately if diesel prices ease.

Second fare rise in less than 10 days

The latest increase comes just days after both operators had warned they were struggling to absorb soaring fuel costs.

The two operators first raised concerns on March 26, when diesel B7 prices jumped by 6 baht per litre in a single day to 38.94 baht. That led to an earlier 2-baht fare increase, which only came into effect on Monday, March 30, before this latest round of adjustments was announced.