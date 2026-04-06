Fund executive suggests 30% cash allocation, as living costs rise

Thai investors should hold up to 30% of their financial portfolio in cash as the cost of living in Thailand continues to rise, a senior fund executive said, as inflationary pressures build in Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

Nasu Chumsom, Deputy President of LH Fund, said higher oil prices and global uncertainty are driving up inflation, underscoring the need for liquidity and flexible investment strategies.

He said that holding 30% in cash could help cushion the impact of soaring living costs and allow investors to take advantage of market downturns.

“Once inflation starts rising, every product becomes more expensive, including stocks and commodities. So, you have to position yourself with 30% in cash, 30% in equity markets, and another 30% in commodity-related stocks,” he noted.