Thai household debt hits 86.7% of GDP as borrowing shifts to daily spending

Thailand’s household debt has climbed to 86.7% of GDP, with fresh data pointing to a growing reliance on borrowing for day-to-day expenses as households struggle to cope with a fragile economic recovery.

According to the SCB Economic Intelligence Center (SCB EIC), total household debt rose in the fourth quarter of 2025, driven primarily by an increase in personal consumption loans. Outstanding debt reached 12.72 trillion baht, up around 119 billion baht from the previous quarter.

The trend suggests that many households continue to rely on credit to support daily spending, as income recovery remains uneven and insufficient.

By contrast, housing loans saw only a slight increase and remained at relatively low levels, while several types of credit continued to contract. These included hire-purchase loans for cars and motorcycles, education loans and business loans, all of which declined further from the previous quarter.

A breakdown by lender shows that lending from private financial institutions has continued to shrink, reflecting cautious credit conditions. Commercial banks, credit card companies, leasing firms and personal loan providers, which together account for around half of total household lending, have tightened their lending practices.

Outstanding household loans from commercial banks fell by about 2% year on year, marking a seventh consecutive quarter of contraction. Lending by credit card, leasing and personal loan providers also declined by 0.6% year on year, extending a five-quarter downward trend.