Middle East tensions seen driving Arab wealth, talent into Thailand

Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are beginning to reshape global capital flows, with Thailand emerging as a potential “safe haven” for both investment and high-skilled talent, particularly from wealthy Arab economies.
Analysts and financial leaders in Thailand say the ongoing instability is prompting investors and professionals to diversify risk by seeking new bases abroad and Southeast Asia, especially Thailand, is increasingly on that radar.
Thailand seen as safe haven for global capital
Santitarn Sathirathai, a former member of the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee, said the Middle East conflict is accelerating a shift in global capital and talent flows, with Thailand well positioned to benefit.
He said Thailand is gaining attention as a “safe haven”, capable of attracting both investment funds and high-potential talent seeking stability amid rising uncertainty.
The trend is particularly evident among Middle Eastern investors, who are already familiar with Thailand’s healthcare system and have growing confidence in its services sector. This familiarity, combined with quality infrastructure and lifestyle factors, is making Thailand an increasingly attractive relocation and investment destination.
Santitarn described the next four years as a “golden opportunity” for Thailand to lay the foundations for long-term economic transformation, particularly if it can combine its strengths in healthcare and services with fast-moving trends such as artificial intelligence.
Kongkiat Kespechara, a senior executive at Bangkok Dusit Medical Services (BDMS), said Thailand is already seeing a shift in behaviour among foreign visitors, particularly in the eastern and southern regions, where more tourists are choosing to stay longer.
He said Thailand should seize the moment by encouraging long-term residency and investment through the development of special economic zones designed to attract high-net-worth individuals.
Such a model would move Thailand beyond short-term tourism towards a more stable economic structure built on long-term residents and sustained investment.
Thailand’s strengths, including international schools, quality healthcare, cultural diversity, natural attractions and relatively low living costs, position it well to compete with global hubs such as Dubai and Singapore, which have successfully attracted global wealth and talent.
However, he warned that attracting quality investment would require strict safeguards against illicit or “grey” capital, as safety and transparency remain critical factors for global investors.
The Association of Investment Management Companies (AIMC) has also proposed tapping into Thailand’s expatriate community as a new source of capital for the domestic market.
CEO Pote Harinasuta of One Asset Management said there are around 500,000 expatriates in Thailand, including many from the Middle East, representing a high-potential investor base.
If just 25,000 of them invested an average of 1 million baht each, it could generate substantial new inflows into Thailand’s capital markets.
The association has proposed easing investment conditions under the Long-term Resident (LTR) visa scheme, including allowing mutual funds to count towards investment requirements and aligning investment conditions with visa durations.
It also suggested adopting a Singapore-style model requiring wealthy investors to allocate part of their assets, for example 10%, into Thai capital markets to boost competitiveness.
Analysts say Thailand must move beyond being seen merely as an “investment destination” and reposition itself as a regional business and value-chain hub.
Ratasak Piriyanont, senior analyst at Kasikorn Securities, said Thailand should focus on simplifying regulations, improving tax incentives and attracting high-quality investment in targeted sectors such as advanced technology, clean energy and electric vehicles.
He added that building a complete investment ecosystem from upstream to downstream industries would help reduce costs and enhance long-term value for investors, while attracting regional headquarters and research and development centres.
Ultimately, he said, political stability, policy continuity and investor confidence would be critical to Thailand’s ability to capitalise on this shifting global landscape.
“Clear and consistent industrial direction will help Thailand compete more effectively and strengthen its position as a regional economic hub in the future,” he said.