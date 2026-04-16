Middle East tensions seen driving Arab wealth, talent into Thailand

Rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East are beginning to reshape global capital flows, with Thailand emerging as a potential “safe haven” for both investment and high-skilled talent, particularly from wealthy Arab economies.

Analysts and financial leaders in Thailand say the ongoing instability is prompting investors and professionals to diversify risk by seeking new bases abroad and Southeast Asia, especially Thailand, is increasingly on that radar.





Thailand seen as safe haven for global capital

Santitarn Sathirathai, a former member of the Bank of Thailand’s Monetary Policy Committee, said the Middle East conflict is accelerating a shift in global capital and talent flows, with Thailand well positioned to benefit.

He said Thailand is gaining attention as a “safe haven”, capable of attracting both investment funds and high-potential talent seeking stability amid rising uncertainty.

The trend is particularly evident among Middle Eastern investors, who are already familiar with Thailand’s healthcare system and have growing confidence in its services sector. This familiarity, combined with quality infrastructure and lifestyle factors, is making Thailand an increasingly attractive relocation and investment destination.

Santitarn described the next four years as a “golden opportunity” for Thailand to lay the foundations for long-term economic transformation, particularly if it can combine its strengths in healthcare and services with fast-moving trends such as artificial intelligence.