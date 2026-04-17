ADB cuts Thailand growth view, flags deeper structural drag

Thailand’s economy is set to slow again in 2026, with the Asian Development Bank forecasting growth of just 1.8%, down from 2.4% in 2025 and 2.9% in 2024, before a modest recovery to 2.0% in 2027.

But the sharper message in ADB’s latest outlook is that the country’s deeper problem is not just this year’s external shocks. It is the structural weakness sitting underneath them: sluggish productivity, low domestic value added and an economy that still struggles to spread technology and know-how widely enough to local firms.





The April 2026 Asian Development Outlook makes clear that Thailand is being squeezed from both sides this year. Externally, it faces trade pressure, energy-price volatility and geopolitical uncertainty. Domestically, it is dealing with high household debt and still-fragile purchasing power. ADB’s Thailand economy page says growth is expected at 1.8% in 2026 and 2.0% in 2027, reflecting a softer trajectory than previously expected.

Even so, the report’s more consequential warning is structural rather than cyclical. In ADB’s own summary of the Thailand chapter, it says that “productivity growth has slowed, domestic value added from exports has declined, and demographic pressures have intensified,” adding that without structural reforms Thailand’s long-term growth prospects will remain constrained.