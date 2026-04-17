ADB cuts Thailand growth view, flags deeper structural drag

Thailand’s economy is set to slow again in 2026, with the Asian Development Bank forecasting growth of just 1.8%, down from 2.4% in 2025 and 2.9% in 2024, before a modest recovery to 2.0% in 2027.
But the sharper message in ADB’s latest outlook is that the country’s deeper problem is not just this year’s external shocks. It is the structural weakness sitting underneath them: sluggish productivity, low domestic value added and an economy that still struggles to spread technology and know-how widely enough to local firms.
The April 2026 Asian Development Outlook makes clear that Thailand is being squeezed from both sides this year. Externally, it faces trade pressure, energy-price volatility and geopolitical uncertainty. Domestically, it is dealing with high household debt and still-fragile purchasing power. ADB’s Thailand economy page says growth is expected at 1.8% in 2026 and 2.0% in 2027, reflecting a softer trajectory than previously expected.
Even so, the report’s more consequential warning is structural rather than cyclical. In ADB’s own summary of the Thailand chapter, it says that “productivity growth has slowed, domestic value added from exports has declined, and demographic pressures have intensified,” adding that without structural reforms Thailand’s long-term growth prospects will remain constrained.
That matters because it reframes the slowdown. The immediate hit from US tariffs, higher energy costs and more expensive logistics is real, but ADB is signalling that these shocks are landing on an economy whose buffers have already been weakened by longer-running problems. In other words, trade friction may be hurting Thailand now, but it is not the whole story — and not the deepest one. That interpretation is supported by the report’s emphasis on productivity, value creation and structural reform rather than tariffs alone.
One of ADB’s key concerns is that Thailand still captures too little of the real value from what it exports. When export sectors rely heavily on imported intermediate inputs, the headline trade numbers can look healthy while a large share of the gains leaks abroad instead of circulating through domestic incomes, jobs and productivity.
ADB’s Thailand chapter highlights this decline in domestic value added as a central weakness. Its broader work on regional integration also notes that countries confined to lower-value segments of value chains may struggle to convert trade participation into stronger and more inclusive growth.
The report also points to a broader productivity problem. Thailand’s growth model has become less effective at translating investment, trade and industrial activity into stronger efficiency gains. ADB’s summary says productivity growth has slowed, while a separate April 2026 ADB economics paper on Asia’s structural transformation underscores how closely stronger productivity growth is linked to more advanced industrial structures and economic upgrading.
Another weak point is the limited spread of technology and capability to smaller domestic firms. Your summary rightly focuses on SMEs, and that fits ADB’s wider policy direction: the bank’s latest SME work for Thailand stresses the need to reduce business obstacles, strengthen ecosystems for smaller firms and improve access to upgrading tools.
ADB has also argued elsewhere that helping SMEs adopt digital tools and AI can lift productivity, sales and wages. That does not mean the Thailand chapter says tariffs are irrelevant; it means the bank sees the bigger medium-term constraint as the country’s inability to broaden technology adoption and move more firms up the value chain.
The implication is blunt. Thailand may still benefit from export rebounds or foreign investment inflows from time to time, but unless it builds stronger domestic supplier networks, lifts workforce quality, expands research and development, and improves technology transfer from foreign firms to Thai businesses, the economy’s growth ceiling is likely to stay low.
That is the logic running through ADB’s warning: the risk is not just a softer 2026, but a longer period in which Thailand underperforms because the structure of the economy is not upgrading fast enough.
Seen that way, ADB’s 1.8% forecast is less a one-year verdict than a broader caution. Thailand is not only being hit by global turbulence. It is also being exposed by it.
And unless the country tackles its weak productivity, low value-added base and patchy SME access to technology more seriously, even stronger exports in the future may not be enough to deliver a more durable rise in growth.