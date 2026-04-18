World Bank Mobilises New Strategy to Bolster Small and Island Economies

The World Bank targets job creation and regulatory reform to help 50 small states overcome geographic isolation and the economic fallout from global crises.

The World Bank has launched a refreshed strategic framework aimed at assisting small states and island nations in mitigating the unique challenges of geographic isolation and the volatile nature of global economic shocks.

Unveiled on Friday, 17 April, the initiative seeks to address structural economic weaknesses—specifically a lack of diversification—to foster sustainable job creation across these vulnerable territories.

During the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings, World Bank president Ajay Banga convened with ministers and central bank governors from 50 small nations.

The primary focus of the dialogue was the deployment of specialised financial instruments designed to help smaller economies attract significantly higher levels of private sector investment.

World Bank officials have identified healthcare, affordable energy, and resilient infrastructure as the sectors offering the greatest potential for growth.

By focusing on these pillars, the bank intends to strengthen local businesses of all sizes, ensuring they can withstand external pressures while expanding their workforce.

