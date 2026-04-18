Could Thailand become as hot as the Sahara by 2070?

Thailand could face extreme heat conditions comparable to those seen today in the Sahara by 2070, according to a growing body of climate research that suggests global warming is steadily pushing parts of the world beyond the temperature range in which human societies have historically flourished.

The warning was highlighted by Tara Buakamsri, director of the Climate Connectors programme, in discussing Owen Mulhern’s article Too-Hot-to-Live-In and the influential 2020 study Future of the Human Climate Niche by Xu and colleagues (Xu et al., 2020).

The research argues that rising heat could challenge the limits of human habitability, especially as 19 of the 20 hottest years on record had occurred since 2001 at the time the article referenced the broader trend.

At the heart of the study is the idea of a “human climate niche”, the relatively narrow temperature band in which human populations have largely evolved, settled and built civilisations over thousands of years.

According to the paper, the main concentration of human populations historically clustered around a mean annual temperature of roughly 11C to 15C.

Many people today already live in places warmer than that historical range, but still within conditions to which societies can broadly adapt.

The concern is what happens when the mean annual temperature rises above 29C. The study says such conditions are currently found on only about 0.8% of the Earth’s land surface, mostly in the Sahara.

Yet under a high-emissions scenario, that zone could expand dramatically and expose roughly one-third of the world’s population to heat levels now seen in only a handful of places.