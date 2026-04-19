Thailand eyes second refinery-margin cut as costs spike

The government is preparing a second refinery-margin cut after margins spiked to an abnormal level, in a fresh push to bring down domestic fuel prices, with a likely further cut of more than 2 baht per litre. Energy Minister Akanat Promphan said officials were now processing actual cost data from April 1-15 before submitting the new structure for review.

Margins jump triggers fresh review

The latest move follows the first intervention approved earlier this month, when the Committee on Energy Policy Administration ordered a 2-baht-per-litre cut in ex-refinery diesel prices. That measure helped lower retail diesel prices by 2.14 baht per litre from April 9 and was presented as a way to ease pressure on households without adding to subsidy costs.