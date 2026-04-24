Thailand cleared in US silicon metal subsidy probe, avoids countervailing duties

Thailand has been cleared of allegations that it subsidised silicon metal exports to the United States, after the US International Trade Commission (USITC) issued its final determination on April 9, ending the case against Thailand and confirming the product will not face countervailing duties (CVD).

Arada Fuangtong, director-general of Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade, said the USITC’s final ruling followed a US investigation into possible countervailing duties on silicon metal imported from Thailand, Norway, Laos, Australia and Angola—with Thailand the only country to be cleared.

Arada said the USITC voted unanimously that imports of silicon metal do not cause injury to the US domestic industry, prompting the commission to terminate the investigation into Thailand immediately.