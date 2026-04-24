Thailand cleared in US silicon metal subsidy probe, avoids countervailing duties

Thailand has been cleared of allegations that it subsidised silicon metal exports to the United States, after the US International Trade Commission (USITC) issued its final determination on April 9, ending the case against Thailand and confirming the product will not face countervailing duties (CVD).
Arada Fuangtong, director-general of Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade, said the USITC’s final ruling followed a US investigation into possible countervailing duties on silicon metal imported from Thailand, Norway, Laos, Australia and Angola—with Thailand the only country to be cleared.
Arada said the USITC voted unanimously that imports of silicon metal do not cause injury to the US domestic industry, prompting the commission to terminate the investigation into Thailand immediately.
She said the ruling confirms that silicon metal from Thailand will not be subject to countervailing duties, as Thailand has not provided subsidies that distort the market and continues to operate within fair international trade rules—an important long-term competitive advantage.
In 2024, Thailand exported silicon metal to the United States worth 655,629,838 baht (about US$93.50 million), accounting for 25.57%.
Arada said the final determination not only means Thailand will avoid CVD tariffs, but also strengthens the credibility of Thai products in global markets—particularly in the silicon metal sector, which is a key input for modern industries such as electronics and clean energy, including solar panels.
She added that avoiding countervailing duties underscores Thailand’s capability and competitiveness on the global trade stage.