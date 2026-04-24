No retreat — Natthaphong vows to fight on after court reprieve

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut has vowed to press ahead with full force following the Supreme Court’s decision to accept the case against 44 former Move Forward MPs while allowing 10 sitting MPs to continue performing their duties under certain conditions.
Speaking at a press conference at Maple Hotel Bangna on April 24, Natthaphong said the court’s order confirmed that the 10 MPs could remain in office but must refrain from repeating or expressing actions related to the allegations outlined in the petition.
He reiterated that the MPs’ proposal to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code was not intended to undermine Thailand’s constitutional monarchy, stressing that the broader implications of the case go beyond individual political futures and instead concern the future of Thai democracy itself.
“The issue is larger than us. It is about ensuring a political system with proper checks and balances, where all are treated equally under the same standards to protect the interests of the people,” Natthaphong said.
He warned against what he described as “lawfare” being used to preserve a political system rooted in past coups, arguing that such processes risk concentrating power and benefits among elites at the expense of the public.
Natthaphong confirmed that the party would fight the case to the fullest extent in the Supreme Court, while continuing to drive political change alongside the public.
Asked whether the party would tone down its political stance following the court’s decision, he said there would be no adjustment.
“We will not raise or lower any ceiling. We will continue doing what we have always done,” he said, adding that the party would fully exercise its role as the opposition.
On comparisons with other cases, including one involving former Bhumjaithai Party secretary-general Saksayam Chidchob, Natthaphong questioned whether enforcement by independent agencies had been consistent and fair.
He also said internal party matters, including the selection of a new executive committee, would be decided at an upcoming general meeting on April 26, while discussions with former Move Forward leader Pita Limjaroenrat were ongoing.
Natthaphong added that parliamentary processes, including the nomination of an opposition leader, should proceed independently of internal party restructuring.
On the party’s stance regarding Section 112, he said ongoing legal challenges should not be mistaken for a retreat, stressing that the case was not about the substance of the proposed law but rather a political response to their legislative actions.
Meanwhile, People’s Party MP Wayo Assawarungruang said the 10 MPs would continue to prepare a multi-pronged legal defence, expressing confidence that the Supreme Court would provide a fair process.
He said the case could take a prolonged period, potentially more than two years, given its complexity and the number of defendants and factual issues involved.
Wayo also criticised the NACC’s investigation process, saying the MPs had not received full fairness during earlier proceedings, particularly in relation to requests for witnesses and documentary evidence.
He said the court had now given the NACC 15 days to respond to the MPs’ objections, marking a step towards a more balanced legal process.
The MPs are also expected to seek court approval to summon external witnesses and evidence as part of their defence, with each defendant likely to present different arguments and materials.
Wayo added that the court’s conditions allowing the MPs to continue working were broad and linked to the petition, noting that the defendants had yet to fully review the extensive case files, which run to more than 50 pages with supporting documents exceeding 10,000 pages.
He said the MPs would carefully study the materials once formally received from the court to ensure full compliance with its order.