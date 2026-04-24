No retreat — Natthaphong vows to fight on after court reprieve

People’s Party leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut has vowed to press ahead with full force following the Supreme Court’s decision to accept the case against 44 former Move Forward MPs while allowing 10 sitting MPs to continue performing their duties under certain conditions.

Speaking at a press conference at Maple Hotel Bangna on April 24, Natthaphong said the court’s order confirmed that the 10 MPs could remain in office but must refrain from repeating or expressing actions related to the allegations outlined in the petition.





He reiterated that the MPs’ proposal to amend Section 112 of the Criminal Code was not intended to undermine Thailand’s constitutional monarchy, stressing that the broader implications of the case go beyond individual political futures and instead concern the future of Thai democracy itself.

“The issue is larger than us. It is about ensuring a political system with proper checks and balances, where all are treated equally under the same standards to protect the interests of the people,” Natthaphong said.